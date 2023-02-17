FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold again tonight then cloudy and mild Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures will once again cool off quickly tonight as we will bottom out in the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Another cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s with increasing clouds.

Milder on Sunday with highs climbing into the mid 60s but we will have a good deal of clouds move back over the region.

A big Spring warm up next week with 70s Monday and Tuesday and 80s Wednesday through next Sunday.

Rain chances look very minimal over the next 7 days.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the low to mid 30s as some clouds start to slide over the Carolinas.

WIS (WIS)

Sunday afternoon high pressure will move out into the Atlantic and a new high will develop in the Gulf giving us a more southern flow pushing in some milder air as highs climb back above average into the middle 60s.

WIS (WIS)

However, this southern flow will also send us some more moisture leading to a good deal of clouds and maybe even a few sprinkles or stray showers Sunday afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

Monday we will start out in the middle 40s then warm back into the middle 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy again as the high to our south continues to hang out sending us upper level moisture.

A few showers are possible Tuesday as a weak low develops just to our northwest with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain is 20%.

WIS (WIS)

For the second half of next week the high in the Atlantic just off the coast of Florida will strengthen and form a blocking pattern keeping us very warm and dry as highs will be near records in the low to mid 80s Wednesday through next Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Some passing clouds and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Rather cloudy with the chance for a few sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and even warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Slight chance for a few showers. Rain Chance is 20%.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 84 with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday: Sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.