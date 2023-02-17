FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooling off tonight, into the low 30s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will feel a bit more like winter tonight with lows down to the freezing mark.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Partly cloudy skies and the winds die down a bit as temps cooling off tonight.

Lows are down to around 32 tonight!

Sunny skies expected Saturday with upper 50s for high temps.

Mid 60s Sunday with more clouds pushing in.

70s Return next week, with some low to mid 80s expected Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

It’s going to get chilly tonight! Temps will be down to around 32 as the winds die down and skies clear up.

High pressure pushes over the region with high temps into the upper 50s. This brings sunny skies throughout the region and the winds won’t be quite as strong.

Our high slides to the east Sunday and more southern flow takes hold as a high pressure over the gulf nudges northward. This brings in warmer air and more cloud coverage for Sunday. Lows are down to the mid 30s in the morning but highs reach the mid 60s.

Monday we have upper 40s in the morning and highs reach the low 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy again as the high to our south continues to hang out.

A few showers are possible Tuesday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain is 20%. There’s a weak low to our west that helps bring the rain chance.

That high slides to the east and funnels in more heat and humidity Wednesday. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s. Low pressure to our west brings in the southern flow as well.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing and breezy with temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

Saturday: Colder with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s with sunshine.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and even warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 84 with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday: Sun and clouds with highs near 80.

