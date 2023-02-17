FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer temperatures and breezy conditions for the new work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A typical late winter night with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Warming up Monday with highs in the mid 70s and turning breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

A few hit or miss showers are possible Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 70s. Rain chance is 30%.

Near record warmth Wednesday and Thursday as highs top out in the 80s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We were able to break out some sunshine this afternoon pushing temperatures into the middle 60s but we will cool off again tonight to near normal lows in the low to mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday afternoon will warm up to the middle 70s under a mix of sun and clouds with winds picking up out of the west as gusts will top out near 25 mph.

A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday as a weak frontal system slides across the region. Otherwise we will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the middle 70s.

Temperatures really warm up Wednesday and Thursday to near records in the 80s as winds stay breezy out of the SW with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Friday another weak cool front will try to dive down over the Carolinas dropping temperatures slightly back into the mid 70s with some increasing clouds.

The weekend is looking nice as the really warm temperatures will continue as highs top out in the 70s to lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Passing clouds and not as cold with lows in the 40s.

Monday: Times of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures in the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Slight chance for a few showers. Rain chance is 30%.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds and very warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 85 with breezy conditions.

Friday: More clouds than sun. Highs in the middle 70s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with temperatures still warm in the middle 70s.

