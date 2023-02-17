FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny but cooler Saturday then clouds return on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mother Nature reminds us it is still winter today with temperatures this morning in the 30s and afternoon highs only topping out in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Milder on Sunday with highs climbing into the mid 60s but we will have a good deal of clouds move back over the region.

A big Spring warm up next week with 70s Monday and Tuesday and 80s Wednesday through next Sunday.

Rain chances look very minimal over the next 7 days.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

High pressure is building over the region today giving us a Northeasterly flow pushing in some cooler air as high temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

The good news is high pressure will bring us bright sunny skies today and our winds will be much lighter at just 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the middle 30s as some clouds start to slide over the Carolinas.

By Sunday the high pressure system will move out into the Atlantic and a new high will develop in the Gulf giving us a more southern flow pushing in some milder air as highs climb back above average into the middle 60s.

However, this southern flow will also send us some more moisture leading to a good deal of clouds and maybe even a few sprinkles or stray showers Sunday afternoon.

Monday we will start out in the upper 40s then warm back into the middle 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy again as the high to our south continues to hang out.

A few showers are possible Tuesday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain is 20%. There’s a weak low to our west that helps bring the rain chance.

For the second half of next week the high in the Atlantic just off the coast of Florida will strengthen and become a blocking pattern keeping us very warm and dry as highs will be near records in the low to mid 80s Wednesday through next Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Saturday: Sunny but cooler with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday: A cold start in the 30s otherwise mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and even warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Slight chance for a few showers. Rain Chance is 30%.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 84 with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday: Sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

