FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More clouds than sun and seasonable for our Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds have moved over the Midlands but a few peeks of sunshine will be possible today pushing temperatures to near 60 this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

A touch milder on Sunday with highs climbing into the low 60s but we will have a good deal of clouds move back over the region.

A big Spring warm up next week with 70s Monday and Tuesday and 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

A few hit or miss showers are possible Tuesday. Rain chance is 30%.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Sunday afternoon high pressure will move out into the Atlantic and a new high will develop in the Gulf giving us a more southern flow pushing in some milder air as highs climb to near average into the lower 60s.

However, this southern flow will also send us some more moisture leading to a fair bit of clouds today along some sun could peek through the clouds.

Monday we will start out in the middle 40s then warm back into the middle 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy again as the high to our south continues to send us some upper level moisture.

A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday as a weak frontal system could dive down over the region. Otherwise we will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

For the second half of next week the high in the Atlantic just off the coast of Florida will strengthen and form a blocking pattern keeping us very warm and dry as highs will be near records in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday another weak front will try to slide into the Carolinas giving us a slight chance for a few stray showers. Rain chance is only about 20%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Sunday: More clouds than sun with a few sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and even warmer with lows in the middle 40s and highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Slight chance for a few showers. Rain chance is 30%.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 84 with breezy conditions.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

