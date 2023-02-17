SkyView
Cooke scores 22, No. 1 South Carolina women beat Florida

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) works between Florida guards Myka Perry (1) and Leilani...
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) works between Florida guards Myka Perry (1) and Leilani Correa (23) for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Zia Cooke scored 22 points and No. 1 South Carolina won its 32nd straight game, 87-56 over Florida on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (26-0, 13-0 Southeastern Conference) showed no hangover from their 88-64 win over then-third-ranked LSU this past Sunday and moved a step closer to their seventh regular-season league title under coach Dawn Staley.

South Carolina led 29-15 after the first quarter and 51-21 at the break. Reigning Associated Press player of the year Aliyah Boston played just 15 minutes due to the lopsided score, finishing with four points and six rebounds.

Nina Rickards scored 16 points for the Gators (14-12, 3-10), who continued their SEC struggles since losing leading scorer Zippy Broughton in the preseason.

Cooke was the Gamecocks’ catalyst, making 8 of her 11 shots while fellow senior Brea Beal had 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Cooke and Beal combined for all of South Carolina’s season-high eight 3-pointers — Cooke with five and Beal with three.

Forward Victaria Saxton had 11 points while center Kamilla Cardoso pulled down 11 rebounds. Freshman Ashlyn Watkins had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Gamecocks continue to roll in their quest for a perfect season and a second consecutive national championship. They extended their program-record 32-game winning streak and lead the SEC standings by one game with three to play.

UP NEXT:

South Carolina goes to Mississippi on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

