Colleton Co. man faces charges after sale of stolen cars

William Henry Stephens, III, was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $5,000 or more and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses valued at $5,000 or more.(Florence County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man is out on bond after state agents say he used a fake cashier’s check to steal and sell two cars while working with someone else.

William Henry Stephens, III, was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $5,000 or more and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses valued at $5,000 or more.

SLED was requested in December of last year by a sheriff’s office in Virginia to help with the investigation of a check fraud and car theft ring that spanned multiple states.

During the investigation, SLED says they determined Stephens used a fake check to steal a 2013 Porsche Boxster in North Carolina and sold it in Florence County on Nov. 26, 2022.

A week later, on Dec. 3, Stephens used another fake check to take a 2015 Porsche 911 in Virginia; he then took it back to Florence County and sold it two days later, according to arrest documents.

SLED says the victims in both cases did not know the vehicles were stolen.

Stephens posted a $40,000 surety bond on Thursday.

The affidavits from SLED did not say who Stephens was allegedly cooperating with. The investigation is ongoing.

Stephens’ case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

