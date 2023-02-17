SkyView
Blythewood fire traps two inside home, firefighters mount rescue

By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in Blythewood is under investigation Friday after two people were trapped.

The Columbia Richland Fire Department said it responded to a call shortly after midnight in the Kelly Court area of Blythewood. 9-1-1 dispatchers were notified that multiple people were trapped in the home and couldn’t get out.

Firefighters were also notified by bystanders that people were inside. They found the front door of the home open with smoke coming out.

First responders entered the building and searched it for the source of the fire. The department said they were able to locate two people near a rear bedroom and got them out to safety.

They were taken by EMS for treatment of their injuries. Several pets were also displaced in the fire. The fire was reported to be quickly contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

