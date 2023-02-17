SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives had said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Borys was killed in the Irmo Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’
State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting.
Day 19: State enters evidence on roadside shooting in Murdaugh trial
23-year-old Christina Harrison from Columbia shot and killed another woman.
Woman shot dead in Irmo Kroger parking lot after an argument, police say
Crash on I-126 East.
Crash on S.C. highway causing traffic delays
DJJ security left a teacher alone with juveniles and tools despite pleas, attack followed
DJJ security left a teacher alone with juveniles and tools despite pleas, attack followed

Latest News

Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
Lawmakers questioned why Eckstrom waited to inform any outside officials of the error.
State lawmakers alarmed in probe of $3.5B accounting error
William Henry Stephens, III, was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on two...
Colleton Co. man faces charges after sale of stolen cars
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior