State-funded living center opens in Camden: ‘there’s definitely a need here’

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - After 51 years under the scope of a Camden hospital, the Karesh Long Term Care center has secured its own space. The long-anticipated move came after two decades of discussion and two years of construction for the stand-alone facility off Liberty Hill Road.

The $40 million project was made possible through state funds secured through the Kershaw County Health District. This, according to its Board Chairman Derial Ogburn.

Now titled Karesh at Beechwood, approximately 88 senior residents were relocated from their longstanding facility within the MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center on Wednesday.

Less than 24 hours in, residents told WIS the new facility was “unbelievable” and far better than its previous location.

90-year-old Thema Bodiford invited us to her new room where WIS Channel 10 was already playing.

“At first, I would say, thank the Lord that they got together, such a beautiful place as this. It’s like being in a hotel… I’ve had some visitors in my room, and they want to take the bathroom home with them,” said Bodiford who moved into the Keresh thirteen months ago.

Karesh at Beechwood is a 95,000 sq. ft. facility that holds 132 beds. The complex is split into three “neighborhoods” that are still being furnished.

“We did try very hard in the hospital to make it more of a home life. And it’s hard to get away from that institutional look. So today, the biggest difference - the care will remain the same, but we have more of the furnishings of an actual home,” said Loretta Wrigley, Director of Nursing.

Karesh Administrator Scott Neal said the expansion comes after a statewide demand for senior living care.

“We have a large waiting list now to get into Karesh. And we will be going through that list as we speak. So, there’s definitely a need here,” said Neal.

Karesh added at least 50 new nurses and certified assistants to the 100-plus staffers carried over from the previous facility.

This new home for 132 seniors includes free-standing departments for food service, laundry, and housekeeping.

“I just love it here. Everyone is so nice. At Karesh wing they were good, but the place is nothing like this one. Kershaw County’s got a lot to be proud of to have this facility in it,” concluded Bodiford.

Neal said they will start admitting those with immediate needs as soon as possible.

