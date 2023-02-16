South Carolina puts undefeated streak on the line against Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a dominant win over the previously undefeated Louisiana State University, the Gamecocks host the University of Florida in an SEC matchup.

The Gamecocks (25-0) play the Florida Gators (14-11) at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 16. The Game will be played at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina is looking for continued effort from center Kamilla Cardoso, who had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds in the team’s last win over the LSU Tigers.

With the number one scoring defense and No. 8 scoring offense in the country, this matchup is an ideal one for the Gamecocks.

You can watch the game on ESPN.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.