SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina puts undefeated streak on the line against Florida

The Gamecocks take on the Florida Gators in an SEC match up.
The Gamecocks take on the Florida Gators in an SEC match up.(South Carolina Women's basketball)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a dominant win over the previously undefeated Louisiana State University, the Gamecocks host the University of Florida in an SEC matchup.

The Gamecocks (25-0) play the Florida Gators (14-11) at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 16. The Game will be played at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina is looking for continued effort from center Kamilla Cardoso, who had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds in the team’s last win over the LSU Tigers.

With the number one scoring defense and No. 8 scoring offense in the country, this matchup is an ideal one for the Gamecocks.

You can watch the game on ESPN.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Christina Harrison from Columbia shot and killed another woman.
Woman shot dead in Irmo Kroger parking lot after an argument, police say
Marian Proctor (right) reaches out to hug her nephew Buster Murdaugh after she testified in his...
Lead investigator in Murdaugh murder case testifies to inconsistencies with defendant’s timeline, defense alleges incomplete investigation
A Columbia woman has been arrested after a shooting in the Irmo Kroger parking lot.
Woman arrested after shooting at Irmo Kroger parking lot
Kenneth P. Williams, 59
RCSD deputy arrested, charged with domestic violence
State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting.
Day 19: State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting

Latest News

Benedict College,
Benedict Tigers football program to be honored by S.C. Senate
Gamecocks MBB loss game to Vanderbilt on Feb.14, 2023.
Gamecocks drop game to Vanderbilt, 75-64
South Carolina takes on Vanderbilt University Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt in Valentine’s Day night showdown
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) shoots over LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) during the...
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU