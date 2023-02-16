SkyView
South Carolina arts adds billions to local economy, new report says 45% growth

By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Art in South Carolina is adding billions of dollars to the local economy.

A new report from the South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC) shows the economic impact of art in the Palmetto State. The data from 2021 estimates an annual impact of $14.1 billion, a 45% growth over five years.

SCAC said they worked with Dr. Joseph C. Von Nessen. Von Nessen is a research economist at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. For the report, he researched data from the U.S. census and economic analysis bureaus and commerce department.

Highlights of the data include:

  • There are 123,550 jobs paying $5.7 billion in South Carolina from the arts. The data says this is roughly 5.5% of the total employment base in the state. This is a 7.5% increase compared to 2018.
  • The state collects an estimated $360.2 million in tax revenue from arts-related jobs. This is a 33% increase from 2018.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

