Soda City Live: United for Veterans: Guitars 4 Vets

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Guitars 4 Vets is a non-profit that aims to help military Veterans to heal from wounds that aren’t visible to the naked eye, through music.

WIS News is a proud partner of Guitars for Vets is a part of the United for Veterans initiative.

For more information visit the website.

Soda City Live: Guitars 4 Vets