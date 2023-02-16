Soda City Live: Orangeburg County School District to Host Job Recruitment Fair

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The hunt for a new job could soon be over.

The Orangeburg County School District has tons of positions available depending on what you are looking for and are qualified for.

The school district will be hosting a job recruitment fair Saturday, March 4th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg county Library Convention Center.

