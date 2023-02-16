Soda City Live: Mrs. American 2022 is fresh off the New York City Fashion Week runway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The beautiful Mrs. American is fresh off the runway at New York’s fashion week. And we have the chance to get her insight on the latest fashions, her platform, and future competitions.

Krisdee Clark is Mrs. American 2022. And while her beauty is obvious, what you may not see is the personal side of her life. Krisdee is a survivor of breast cancer.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.