Soda City Live: Mrs. American 2022 is fresh off the New York City Fashion Week runway

Soda City Live checks in with Mrs. American
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The beautiful Mrs. American is fresh off the runway at New York’s fashion week. And we have the chance to get her insight on the latest fashions, her platform, and future competitions.

Krisdee Clark is Mrs. American 2022. And while her beauty is obvious, what you may not see is the personal side of her life. Krisdee is a survivor of breast cancer.

