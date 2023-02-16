SkyView
Soda City Live: 5th Grader Hosts Sneaker Ball to Collect Teddy Bears and Other Items for Children affected by Gun Violence

Soda City Live: Kass Bear Ball
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Children all over the world impacted by gun violence.

A local 5th grader is taking the loss of her father as a way to give back to other children who have lost a parent to gun violence.

The “Kass Bears Ball” was created by 10-year-old Kassidy Jones, and will be and free event for children of all ages.

The dress is formal with sneakers and donations for journals and teddy bears in hopes to provide children with comfort as they navigate a difficult time.

Kass Bears Ball will be Saturday, Feb. 25th at 5410 Two Notch rd. Ste H in Columbia.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

