New details found in Sumter report on teen restaurant shooting death

14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a Mcdonalds in Sumter, SC.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - New details are emerging in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Sumter.

The Sumter Police Department released the incident report for the Feb. 12th shooting of Jacob Russ at a McDonald’s.

Officers responded to the Sunday shooting at around 3:44 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire. The incident report indicates that two people were firing shots inside the business.

The 14-year-old was shot after a fight began between Marcques Charles Wright Jr. and Russ’ brother.

The incident report says Russ was found lying on the floor with a gunshot to his abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators reported finding shell casings on the ground outside and on the floor in the front lobby.

Willie Russ III was interviewed by police in the investigation and admitted to having a firearm. The report said he said he is a CWP holder and that he fired his weapon after Wright opened fire on him and a member of his family. The department said Russ is not facing charges in the incident.

Wright is charged with murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a weapon

RELATED COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

