Forest Acres mayor makes decision to retire

Forest Acres Mayor Frank Brunson makes decision to retire.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday night Mayor Frank Brunson announced he is retiring after 28 years.

The Mayor made his announcement during the city council meeting.

He also released a statement on the reason behind his decision that in part states:

Brunson did mention being an active grandparent as one reason that led to his decision to retire.

He closed out his statement by thanking residents for the trust they placed in him and for giving him the privilege of serving.

As of now his last day in office has not been released.

