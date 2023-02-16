Forest Acres mayor makes decision to retire

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday night Mayor Frank Brunson announced he is retiring after 28 years.

The Mayor made his announcement during the city council meeting.

He also released a statement on the reason behind his decision that in part states:

This decision is in one word: bittersweet. For all the wonderful highs we’ve enjoyed to the hardest moments of my tenure--the 2015 thousand-year flood and the passing of Officer Greg Alia, we have weathered literal storms and challenges as only a true community can. This community has come together in good times and in hard times to help a neighbor or stranger in need.

Brunson did mention being an active grandparent as one reason that led to his decision to retire.

He closed out his statement by thanking residents for the trust they placed in him and for giving him the privilege of serving.

As of now his last day in office has not been released.

