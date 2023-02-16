FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning rain showers then breezy winds Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Showers move in Friday morning then breezy winds follow up into the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s tonight.

80% chance of morning showers Friday from around 6AM - 1PM with around 0.1-0.25″ possible.

Winds will be breezy Friday with gusts up to 25mph.

The wind will continue through Saturday with sunny skies and cooler temps.

Colder for Saturday with lows in the 30s and 50s for highs with sunshine.

We warm up a little Sunday with highs in the mid 60s with a few more clouds.

70s Return next week, with some upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Skies are cloudy tonight with very mild temperatures for this time of year. Expect lows in the mid 60s! There’s a chance of some showers after around 5-6AM.

There’s an 80% chance of showers during the morning hours Friday. It starts to wrap up in the early afternoon, by around 1PM. Winds will be strong with gusts up to 25 to 30mph. Our high temperatures reach the upper 60s in the mid morning hours, then we start to cool off as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Colder air filters in Saturday morning. Lows are in the low 30s. Skies are sunny and highs reach the upper 50s.

High temps reach the low 60s Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Low temps are in the mid 30s.

Monday we have mid 40s in the morning and we climb to the low 70s by the afternoon. High pressure to our south is helping warm us up.

More clouds move in Tuesday. Lows are down to 51 and highs reach the mid 70s with a 20% chance of showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Mild temps tonight with mid 60s and cloudy skies.

Friday: Rain for the morning but drier for the afternoon (80% chance). Expecting about .1-25 inches of rain. Highs in the upper 60s but breezy with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Colder with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s with sunshine.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 80 with a 20% chance of showers.

