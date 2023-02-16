SkyView
Easter events happening in the Midlands

Easter weekend events in the Midlands.
Easter weekend events in the Midlands.(Glory House)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is that time of the year and WIS has you covered with numerous Easter events that are happening throughout the region.

Fire Truck Egg Drop, Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m

Aiken County’s annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Perry Memorial Park, located at 720 Abbeville Avenue NE.

The fun kicks off with a visit from Mayor Rick Osbon, and then hundreds of candy-stuffed Easter eggs will be dropped from the ladder of a firetruck for children to seek and find. There will also be games, crafts for kids, light refreshments, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

This is a free event for children ages 10 and under, with prizes awarded for each age category. The scheduled egg hunts are as follows:

Fire Truck Egg Drop

· 1-3 year-olds at 11:15 a.m.

· 4-6 year-olds at 11:30 a.m.

· 7-10 year-olds at 11:45 a.m.

Family-friendly Sensory Egg Hunt Clinic

· All ages welcome: 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

We will update this page as we learn about more events in the area. Also, if you have an event on Easter weekend, e-mail us.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

