Early morning trailer fire on I-77, traffic delays on highway

A flaming tractor trailer on I-77
A flaming tractor trailer on I-77(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tractor trailer fire has first responders on the highway Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing the trailer on I-77 northbound between exits 22 and 24. Traffic was slowed on both sides of the interstate. SCDOT reported two lanes were closed.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

