Early morning trailer fire on I-77, traffic delays on highway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tractor trailer fire has first responders on the highway Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing the trailer on I-77 northbound between exits 22 and 24. Traffic was slowed on both sides of the interstate. SCDOT reported two lanes were closed.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.