Crash on S.C. highway causing traffic delays

Crash on I-126 East.
Crash on I-126 East.(SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle collision on an S.C. highway Thursday morning has caused traffic delays.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle collision on I-126 East at Huger Street. Traffic has been slowed due to the left lane being closed according to SCDOT.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

