City leaders discuss plans to expand affordable housing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New affordable housing could be on its way to Columbia. City leaders are planning to build on existing resources to provide cheaper places for individuals to live.

The community development committee is looking at taking up vacant properties which were once owned by the city and turning them into spaces where affordable housing units would go.

It’ll be a good impact on the community and, plus it’ll put a lot of people in stable homes,” said Quinton Meyers.

Quinton Meyers lives in the Booker T Washington community. The single father of five is hoping more affordable housing comes sooner rather than later.

The plan would be a collaborative effort between the city and corporations that own vacant properties in areas like Booker T Washington, Belmont, and King Street communities.

“We’re working with development corporations, which are arms with the city, but they are separate from the city as well,” said Assistant City Manager Missy Gentry. “But we’re working with them to encourage new and owner-occupied units predominantly but some maybe rental to go on the vacant properties that have been owned by the city for years,” she added.

There are seven targeted areas where the community development committee is looking to have affordable housing. Gentry says this wouldn’t cost the city any money because private developers would handle all the costs of building.

“What we’re going to do now is the task force members, is dig a little bit deeper,” said Dr. Lila Anna Sauls.

Dr. Lila Anna Sauls is a part of the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force and one of the developers the plan was proposed to. She says the city has been working hard to tackle the lack of affordable housing.

Dr. Sauls says “A lot of us are non-profit or for-profit developers and we know this is a way to deal with the shortage of units. We know there is such a huge shortage of units. It’s not going to be that magic bullet, but at this time, it will slowly start to make a dent in this problem that we have.”

Now there isn’t a specific timeline for when construction will begin on these properties, but Gentry hopes to begin taking investors on properties in the next coming months.

The city will work with families looking to prequalify for the new affordable housing. If you are interested in prequalifying for one of those properties, you can call the community development office directly at 803-254-3886.

