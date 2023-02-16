SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, his family announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement.

There are no treatments for the disease.

The 67-year-old actor’s family first announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022.

FTD is the most common form for dementia for people under 60.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration says the average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after the start of symptoms.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Christina Harrison from Columbia shot and killed another woman.
Woman shot dead in Irmo Kroger parking lot after an argument, police say
Marian Proctor (right) reaches out to hug her nephew Buster Murdaugh after she testified in his...
Lead investigator in Murdaugh murder case testifies to inconsistencies with defendant’s timeline, defense alleges incomplete investigation
A Columbia woman has been arrested after a shooting in the Irmo Kroger parking lot.
Woman arrested after shooting at Irmo Kroger parking lot
Kenneth P. Williams, 59
RCSD deputy arrested, charged with domestic violence
KCSO is investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday.
Sword-wielding man shot by former lover’s new boyfriend in Ridgeway

Latest News

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA head sees Ohio train spill site as residents demand info
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects
Marine rescue team releases sea turtle back into the ocean after repairing its torn lung.
VIDEO: Sea turtle released back into the ocean after lung tear