Benedict Tigers football program honored at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College football team was honored today at the South Carolina State House for their historic year.

The Benedict College football program enters the S.C. State House before being honored by the State Senate.

The Tigers went 11-1 this past season, winning the 2022 SIAC Division II Championship. The team was led by Coach Chennis Berry and was the program’s first-ever SIAC championship win.

Senator Darrell Jackson, a Benedict alumnus, and Minority Representatives Leader Todd Rutherford introduced the team to the senate.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.