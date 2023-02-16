SkyView
Benedict Tigers football program to be honored by S.C. Senate

Benedict College,
Benedict College,(Adam Mintzer)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College football team is being honored at the South Carolina State House for their historic year.

The Tigers went 11-1 this past season, winning the 2022 SIAC Division II Championship. The team was led by Coach Chennis Berry and was the program’s first-ever SIAC championship win.

Senator Darrell Jackson, a Benedict alumnus, and Minority Representatives Leader Todd Rutherford introduced the team to the senate.

