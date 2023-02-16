AG: Upstate woman charged with stealing from nursing home resident

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Whitmire woman accused of stealing from a nursing home resident was arrested on Thursday.

According to Wilson, a Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s investigation revealed that between Sept. 1, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022, 66-year-old Sylvia Whitlock converted the victim’s funds to her own use on three separate occasions. The victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, was a resident of Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.

It is alleged that Whitlock was entrusted with the funds of the victim and that, with fraudulent intent, she permanently deprived the victim of these funds. The attorney general said Whitlock specifically cashed, and used for her personal benefit, checks mailed to her home in Union County that were made payable to the victim.

Wilson said Whitlock was charged on three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and was booked into the Union County Detention Center.

