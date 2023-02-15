Woman shot dead in Irmo Kroger parking lot after an argument, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One woman is dead, and another is in jail after a shooting outside of an Irmo Kroger.

Police say the shooting started with an argument between two women who did not know each other. Witnesses at the scene at the time of the shooting say they heard the argument, and then heard gunshots shortly after.

That’s after police say 23-year-old Christina Harrison from Columbia shot and killed another woman who has not been identified.

Irmo police and several other law enforcement agencies responded to the Kroger parking lot to find the victim lying on the ground.

She was pronounced deceased shortly after the officers arrived at the scene.

Police say Harrison left the scene in a white Ford but turned herself into the Irmo Police Department around 5:30 p.m.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale released a statement: “Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.”

Harrison is being booked at the Lexington County Detention Center and will face murder and weapons charges.

Irmo investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have seen the shooting to contact them at the number on your screen.

