SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Vanderbilt wins 4th straight SEC game, 75-64 over Gamecocks

Gamecocks MBB loss game to Vanderbilt on Feb.14, 2023.
Gamecocks MBB loss game to Vanderbilt on Feb.14, 2023.(Gamecocks men's basketball twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ezra Manjon added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 75-64 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight conference victory.

Vanderbilt (14-12, 7-6 SEC) has its first four-game winning streak in SEC play since the 2016-17 season. The win also gave the Commodores their first season sweep of South Carolina since 2013.

Tyrin Lawrence had 11 points and Myles Stute scored 10 for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt held South Carolina to just 12 points through the opening 14 minutes and led 25-12. The Commodores also struggled shooting in the first half at 35% but controlled the glass 30-15 for a 40-28 advantage in field-goal attempts.

Vanderbilt led by as many as 22 points in the second half and South Carolina only got it within single digits once after halftime with 38 seconds left.

Meechie Johnson scored all 19 of his points in the second half for South Carolina (9-17, 2-11), which has lost nine of 10 games. Chico Carter Jr. had 15 points, Hayden Brown added 11 points and Josh Gray grabbed 12 rebounds. Freshman Gregory Jackson II, averaging a team-high 15.7 points per game, came off the bench again to score just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

UP NEXT:

The Gamecocks will play against LSU on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia woman has been arrested after a shooting in the Irmo Kroger parking lot.
Woman arrested after shooting at Irmo Kroger parking lot
Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25
Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested
Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters day 16
Two jurors in Murdaugh murder trial dismissed after testing positive for COVID, state details gruesome killings
14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a Mcdonalds in Sumter, SC.
Family mourns the loss of 14-year-old shot dead outside McDonald’s in Sumter
West Columbia man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to home.
West Columbia Man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to his home

Latest News

South Carolina takes on Vanderbilt University Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt in Valentine’s Day night showdown
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) shoots over LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) during the...
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU
Gamecocks vs Ole Miss in game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Wright, Johnson lift South Carolina past Ole Miss 64-61
The Gamecocks are taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
South Carolina takes on Ole Miss in Mississippi