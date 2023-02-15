Suspect arrested in Warren Street shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says a man is facing charges in a December shooting.

John Ambrose Westley, 41, formerly of Sumter was taken into custody Monday on an unrelated warrant. While being interviewed he admitted to the department he’d shot Clifton James Singletary, 45, of Brown Street.

On Dec. 15, 2022, Singletary was standing on Warren St at 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire. He later died of his injuries at a Columbia hospital.

Investigators linked Westley to the case and identified him as the shooter. It is believed the incident came from a dispute between Westley and a friend of Singletary.

Westley is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a weapon.

