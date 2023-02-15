SkyView
Soda City Live: USC Opera presents The Magic Flute

Soda City Live: Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Opera
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fanciful tale, moving freely between an earthy comedy and noble idealism. Get your tickets now for Mozart’s The Magic Flute performed by the students of Opera at the University of South Carolina.

Ellen Schlaefer is the director of Opera at USC. James Allen is a Doctor of Musical Arts student from Savannah, Georgia. Julie Welch is a Doctor of Musical Arts student from Bartlesville, Oklahoma. And Austin Means is a Masters of Music Opera Theatre student from Byhalia, Mississippi. They treated us to details, costumes, and notes from their upcoming production.

Performances of The Magic Flute are Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 26. At 3 p.m. inside Drayton Hall Theatre. That’s located at 1214 College Street in downtown Columbia. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for military, seniors, and USC faculty and staff, and $10 for students with their school ID.

Purchase your ticket here or call 803-777-5369.

