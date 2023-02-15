Soda City Live: South Carolina Women in Leadership Spring Training Series

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- South Carolina Women in Leadership is hosting a “Spring Training” workshop series to both inspire and encourage women to run for elected office.

The next session is Saturday, Feb. 25th with both in-person and virtual options.

For more information, visit here.

