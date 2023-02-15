SkyView
Soda City Live: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s Bridge to the Wild Vision

Bridge to the Wild at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two weeks from now, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will unveil its world-class recreational and educational Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center.

The new facility will provide guests with an engaging experience right here in the Midlands, and their vision for the future includes even more changes.

For more information, visit here.

