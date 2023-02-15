SkyView
Sewage backup at elementary school causes restroom spill

The Lexington County School District One logo
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Feb. 14, a Lexington classroom dealt with plumbing issues.

According to officials, there was a blockage in the school’s plumbing system that caused backups in toilets and sinks in a few classroom restrooms.

In one of the classroom restrooms, the backup spilled over onto the floor.

The restroom was cleaned while students were out of the classroom thanks to the district’s maintenance staff.

