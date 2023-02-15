Sewage backup at elementary school causes restroom spill

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Feb. 14, a Lexington classroom dealt with plumbing issues.

According to officials, there was a blockage in the school’s plumbing system that caused backups in toilets and sinks in a few classroom restrooms.

In one of the classroom restrooms, the backup spilled over onto the floor.

The restroom was cleaned while students were out of the classroom thanks to the district’s maintenance staff.

