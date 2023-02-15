SkyView
Richland Northeast student charged for having weapon on school grounds

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 14-year-old Richland Northeast High School Student is charged with bringing a weapon onto school property.

Investigators say SROs were made aware of a video showing a student with a gun inside a school bathroom around 2 p.m.

SROs and school administrators approached the student who handed over a pocketknife.

A search was conducted but administrators did not find a gun.

Later the teen admitted to having a BB gun on campus and hiding it inside another student’s bag.

The 14-year-old was charged and released to the custody of his parent.

