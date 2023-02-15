RCSD deputy arrested, charged with domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a deputy Wednesday. Kenneth P. Williams, 59, is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Lott said Williams was arrested at his home by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 14. He was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center. Lott said he terminated Williams from employment Wednesday.

Williams had worked for RCSD since 2009 and most recently held the rank of Master Deputy.

Lott said, “Unfortunately when deputies make bad decisions there are consequences and they will be held accountable.”

Lott continued, “I appreciate the prompt response of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office; criminal domestic violence will not be tolerated in the community or by deputies”.

Williams had been on medical leave since Oct. of 2022.

