SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD deputy arrested, charged with domestic violence

Kenneth P. Williams, 59
Kenneth P. Williams, 59(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a deputy Wednesday. Kenneth P. Williams, 59, is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Lott said Williams was arrested at his home by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 14. He was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center. Lott said he terminated Williams from employment Wednesday.

Williams had worked for RCSD since 2009 and most recently held the rank of Master Deputy.

Lott said, “Unfortunately when deputies make bad decisions there are consequences and they will be held accountable.”

Lott continued, “I appreciate the prompt response of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office; criminal domestic violence will not be tolerated in the community or by deputies”.

Williams had been on medical leave since Oct. of 2022.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia woman has been arrested after a shooting in the Irmo Kroger parking lot.
Woman arrested after shooting at Irmo Kroger parking lot
KCSO is investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday.
Sword-wielding man shot by former lover’s new boyfriend in Ridgeway
Grover Kelly, 68
Long-term RCSD deputy arrested, facing DUI charges
The Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters day 17.
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister testifies about Alex’s ‘strange’ statements to her after the murders
14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a Mcdonalds in Sumter, SC.
Family mourns the loss of 14-year-old shot dead outside McDonald’s in Sumter

Latest News

Left to right: Tessie Haywood, Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter 1st vice president; Reinell...
Local sorority chapters donate $6,000 to S.C. State freshmen book scholarships
Nikki Haley launches presidential bid at Charleston event
Alex Murdaugh murder trial day 18
Murdaugh trial enters day 18