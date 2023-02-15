SkyView
Local sorority chapters donate $6,000 to S.C. State freshmen book scholarships

Left to right: Tessie Haywood, Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter 1st vice president; Reinell...
Left to right: Tessie Haywood, Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter 1st vice president; Reinell Thomas-Myers, Orangeburg Alumnae 2022 Fall State Meeting co-chair; Miliana Whiltshire,, Gamma Chi Chapter financial secretary; Cynthia Keller, Orangeburg Alumnae 2022 Fall State Meeting chair; Dayija Young, Alpha Xi Chapter president; Pinkey Carter, Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter president; Veronica Murvin, Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter 2nd vice president; and Alexander Conyers, SC State University president.(South Carolina State University)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Atlantic Region (S.C. chapters) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., has donated $6,000 to S.C. State University in general book scholarship funding.

“On behalf of the South Carolina State family, I thank the women of Delta Sigma Theta for supporting our students,” S.C. State president Alexander Conyers said, “Their efforts will go a long way in helping incoming freshmen overcome financial barriers to success.

According to a press release, the one-time donation will provide 20 first-time freshmen, enrolled in the 2023-2024 academic year, with a $300 book scholarship.

“We know that textbooks are an expensive part of a college student’s journey, so this gift will mean the world to the recipients,” Conyers said.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

