FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & cloudy for Thursday, rain showers move in Friday

OLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More rain is on the way Friday with an 80% chance, temps cool off for the weekend.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Mid 50s tonight, staying mild with a few clouds.

Upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies Thursday.

80% chance of rain showers Friday, especially in the morning with around a half inch of rain possible.

Cooling off Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s, skies are sunny.

Winds will be strong Friday and Saturday with gusts around 25-30mph.

COLD Saturday AM with 30s and only in the 50s for the afternoon with sunshine.

We warm up a little Sunday with highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Very mild for this time of year!

wis (WIS)

Southern flow continues with gusts up to 20 to 25mph Thursday afternoon. With that southern flow comes warm temps in the upper 70s and more clouds making it mostly cloudy.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

A cold front approaches from the west Friday which brings an 80% chance of showers. Heaviest rain will be from 5am to 2pm. Amounts look to be around a half inch.

The showers push out by mid afternoon and temps start to drop as dry air moves in from the northwest.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Lows Saturday morning are in the mid 30s and highs reach the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon and high pressure brings us sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

Sunday also starts off cold with mid 30s. Highs reach the mid 60s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

Monday we have partly cloudy skies and high temps near 70. Morning lows are near 45.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s, very mild for this time of year!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs near 77.

Friday: Showers move in with cloudy skies. Chance of rain is 80%, mainly in the morning. About a 1/2 inch of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine but much cooler with 30s for the morning and low to mid 50s for the afternoon. Breezy too.

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, highs are in the mid 70s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.