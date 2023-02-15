Computerized surveillance cameras installed by Town of Lexington: ‘All this does is improve what you have’

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington has announced the full installation of an adaptive, computerized surveillance system now controlling the traffic lights of every intersection.

As of this week, every traffic signal within the Town of Lexington is tied together by buried fiber optic cables that lead to Town Hall.

WIS was invited to the ‘Traffic Control Center’ on the third floor, where over 180 surveillance cameras feed traffic data into a nearby server.

Conversations for this project started over a decade ago when town officials observed the efficiency of this system during a Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, GA.

$3.5 million later, a traffic bot provided by IN SYNC monitors forty-seven intersections. Ten of these junctions surround Lexington Medical Center.

“[IN SYNC] actually learns every day. It learns different patterns. It learns different congested areas that we’re having in town. You know, when an accident happens, it automatically responds and see’s where congestion is building up and talks to the cameras before it and afterward. And starts eliminating that congestion and easing that area,” said Steve MacDougall, Mayor of the Town of Lexington.

Mayor MacDougall, elected to the position in 2013, has picketed for this project since he was a City Councilman in 2011.

IN SYNC is joined by a separate, $70,000 software titled Blue Toad (BT) that’s already operating at select intersections.

Blue Toad reads the number tied to a person’s blue tooth signal and follows the number through town. If Blue Toad detects someone is traveling slower than usual, the system will communicate with IN SYNC to expedite one’s travel time.

“After it reads your number and it follows you, it erases it. We don’t keep that number. We don’t keep that information. It’s just to make the system work more efficiently,” continued MacDougall.

The footage recorded in Lexington’s Traffic Control Center is stored for 72 hours before automatically being wiped from a town hall server.

MacDougall says this footage cannot be saved unless a major crime is committed and investigated by law enforcement higher than the city.

“Let’s just say, for example, we had a bank robbery in town, and we knew it happened. We got alerted to it. Our traffic engineers could actually go into our monitoring system and find that car and watch it as it goes through town and alert our police department of where that vehicle may be traveling. So that we could help maybe solve that crime,” concluded MacDougall.

According to numbers provided by IN SYNC, traffic and commute time improved by 25% on the first day of operation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

