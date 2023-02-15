Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular vehicle modification seen in Horry County may soon be outlawed statewide.

The South Carolina Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would ban what’s known as the “Carolina Squat.” It’s typically defined as being when the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the back end.

A similar bill was brought before state lawmakers in the last General Session, but it didn’t make it to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The Senate-passed bill would ban modifications “that result in the motor vehicle’s front fender being raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.”

It also passed with an amendment stating that only tickets would be issued as penalties for the first 180 days after the bill takes effect, a suggestion that was made by Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock last month.

If signed into law, it would also call for $100 fines for first-time offenders and $200 for the second time after the 180-day period.

The bill also calls for those with three or more offenses to face more fines and even potentially have their driver’s license suspended for a year.

It’s unclear when the South Carolina House of Representatives will take up the legislation. Similar bills were also pre-filed in the House prior to the current General Session.

It’s also already banned in North Carolina and Virginia.

