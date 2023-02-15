SkyView
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate

(WECT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular vehicle modification seen in Horry County may soon be outlawed statewide.

The South Carolina Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would ban what’s known as the “Carolina Squat.” It’s typically defined as being when the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the back end.

A similar bill was brought before state lawmakers in the last General Session, but it didn’t make it to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The Senate-passed bill would ban modifications “that result in the motor vehicle’s front fender being raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.”

FULL BILL | Senate Bill 363

It also passed with an amendment stating that only tickets would be issued as penalties for the first 180 days after the bill takes effect, a suggestion that was made by Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock last month.

If signed into law, it would also call for $100 fines for first-time offenders and $200 for the second time after the 180-day period.

The bill also calls for those with three or more offenses to face more fines and even potentially have their driver’s license suspended for a year.

It’s unclear when the South Carolina House of Representatives will take up the legislation. Similar bills were also pre-filed in the House prior to the current General Session.

It’s also already banned in North Carolina and Virginia.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

