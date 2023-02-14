SkyView
WATCH: Nikki Haley officially announces presidential run, holds event in Charleston

By Nevin Smith and Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning saw preparations underway for Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign announcement event. Her kickoff event is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is officially running for president.

Tuesday morning Haley posted to social media with the announcement.

A website also went active for her campaign. Tuesday’s announcement comes after months of speculation and hints that she might run for the GOP ticket.

Haley had originally been expected to announce her run on Wednesday, Feb. 15th.

Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

Taylor Budowich, head of Make America Great Again Inc., released the following statement Tuesday in response to Haley’s campaign announcement:

Nikki Haley is just another career politician. She started out as a Never Trumper before resigning to serve in the Trump admin. She then resigned early to go rake in money on corporate boards. Now, she’s telling us she represents a ‘new generation.’ Sure just looks like more of the same, a career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself.

The Democratic National Committee Chair, Orangeburg, South Carolina native Jaime Harrison, released the following statement in response to Haley’s entrance into the 2024 Republican primary:

“Nikki Haley served in Donald Trump’s administration, has embraced the most extreme elements of the MAGA agenda, and couldn’t even identify a single policy difference between herself and Trump. Her governorship in South Carolina included signing an extreme abortion ban into law with no exceptions for rape or incest, endorsing a plan to end Medicare as we know it, pushing for tax cuts that benefit the ultra-wealthy and corporations, and refusing to expand Medicaid to provide affordable health care access for hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians. Haley’s entrance officially kicks off a messy 2024 primary race for the MAGA base that has long been brewing. Everyone get your popcorn.”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham posted on Twitter in reaction to the announcement Tuesday.

