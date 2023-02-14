WATCH: Nikki Haley officially announces presidential run, holds event in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning saw preparations underway for Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign announcement event. Her kickoff event is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Here’s that video-billboard truck driving along King Street in downtown Charleston just over an hour before Haley’s event is set to begin, along with an apparent fan of her former boss and now rival for the GOP nomination, former President Donald Trump ⬇️ https://t.co/9jO25qVQLW pic.twitter.com/hEj06JjzAr — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) February 15, 2023

It's a great day in South Carolina!



We're going LIVE here in Charleston with a very special announcement—join us at 11:00 AM EST ➡️ https://t.co/buzNquifqo pic.twitter.com/FdS2SELa5l — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 15, 2023

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is officially running for president.

Tuesday morning Haley posted to social media with the announcement.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

A website also went active for her campaign. Tuesday’s announcement comes after months of speculation and hints that she might run for the GOP ticket.

Haley had originally been expected to announce her run on Wednesday, Feb. 15th.

Taylor Budowich, head of Make America Great Again Inc., released the following statement Tuesday in response to Haley’s campaign announcement:

“Nikki Haley is just another career politician. She started out as a Never Trumper before resigning to serve in the Trump admin. She then resigned early to go rake in money on corporate boards. Now, she’s telling us she represents a ‘new generation.’ Sure just looks like more of the same, a career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself.”

The Democratic National Committee Chair, Orangeburg, South Carolina native Jaime Harrison, released the following statement in response to Haley’s entrance into the 2024 Republican primary:

“Nikki Haley served in Donald Trump’s administration, has embraced the most extreme elements of the MAGA agenda, and couldn’t even identify a single policy difference between herself and Trump. Her governorship in South Carolina included signing an extreme abortion ban into law with no exceptions for rape or incest, endorsing a plan to end Medicare as we know it, pushing for tax cuts that benefit the ultra-wealthy and corporations, and refusing to expand Medicaid to provide affordable health care access for hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians. Haley’s entrance officially kicks off a messy 2024 primary race for the MAGA base that has long been brewing. Everyone get your popcorn.”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham posted on Twitter in reaction to the announcement Tuesday.

Nikki Haley has led an incredible life with many successes and accomplishments.



She has performed at the highest level in every elected and appointed position she has held. https://t.co/ybjgUiS6Y1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 14, 2023

SC Congressman Ralph Norman says he’s backing former SC Gov. Nikki Haley’s presidential run and will be at her campaign announcement this morning in Charleston. Norman and Haley served together in the state House of Representatives ⬇️ https://t.co/phWEwIrBWG — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) February 15, 2023

