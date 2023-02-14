Vehicle fire blocks all westbound lanes on I-26 near Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire has traffic blocked on I-26 Tuesday afternoon. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the fire is impacting all lanes of westbound traffic near Broad River Road West-Irmo.

SCDOT said the incident was reported at around 1:59 p.m.

Update: Vehicle on fire; I-26 WB: 1 mi E of Exit97, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 1:59PM. https://t.co/a9CshXhIYy | 2:09P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) February 14, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.