Sumter County deputies arrest drug trafficking suspect during routine vehicle stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged a man in connection with trafficking marijuana.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Jaden Neal Shepard on Monday, Feb. 13, during a traffic stop, on Highway 378.

According to deputies, the arrest happened after Sumter County Deputy Jeffrey Hofer observed a vehicle traveling 87 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Deputies said a K-9 was used to inspect the vehicle after the suspect denied Hofer’s request to search the car for smelling the “overwhelming” odor of an air freshener.

The K-9′s response later led Hofer to conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle where he found 45 bags of marijuana weighing 65.4 pounds and $6,890 in cash.

“This is just another example of the careful investigative work done by our deputies and investigators,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis, “We love our K-9 units! They are second to none!”

Deputies said they issued Shepard with a citation for speeding and transported him to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Upon his arrest, Shepard was charged with trafficking 10 or more, but less than 100 pounds of marijuana.

“Through the ongoing training of our K-9 teams, as well as the enthusiastic support from our community, we are better able to protect the people of Sumter County,” said Dennis, “We depend on these K-9s. Through the work they do, they are an invaluable asset in our work to stop the unhindered spread of illegal drugs and crime.”

Contents allegedly found when deputies arrest 22-year-old Jaden Neal Shepard during a traffic stop. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

