South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt in Valentine’s Day night showdown

South Carolina takes on Vanderbilt University Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
South Carolina takes on Vanderbilt University Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.((AP Photo/Sean Rayford))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Men’s basketball team faces Vanderbilt University in a Tuesday night showdown.

After a two-game road trip, the Gamecocks host the Vanderbilt Commodores at Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff is set between the two SEC teams at 6:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks (9-16) are looking to build momentum after winning their last matchup against the University of Mississippi Rebels. South Carolina will be looking for continued effort from forward Hayden Brown, and guard Jabari Wright, who were both essential in the team’s last victory.

Vanderbilt (13-12) comes to Columbia riding a three-game win streak, with hard-fought victories against Ole Miss and Tennessee. The Commodores are leaning on the leadership of senior Liam Robbins, who had a career-high 32 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in a 88-80 Vanderbilt win at Florida.

You can watch the game on the SEC Network.

