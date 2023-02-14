Soda City Live: Loving yourself with stretches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On this Valentine’s Day, part of being able to love others is to love yourself by taking care of yourself.

And it can be as simple as some stretches you need to do every single day. Hima Dalal from Cora Physical Therapy in Forest Acres and Lexington is an Integrative Health Occupational Therapist.

And Madeline Stewart is one of my producers and today’s model.

Hima explains the stretches that should be done every morning – starting before you ever leave your bed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.