Shooting on Calhoun, CPD deploy K-9s in search for suspect

CPD is searching for a shooting suspect Tuesday afternoon.
CPD is searching for a shooting suspect Tuesday afternoon.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at the scene confirmed a shooting near the corner of Calhoun and Marion. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing at least one man shot. Officers and K-9 units were spotted searching the vicinity.

