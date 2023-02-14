Shooting on Calhoun, CPD deploy K-9s in search for suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at the scene confirmed a shooting near the corner of Calhoun and Marion. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing at least one man shot. Officers and K-9 units were spotted searching the vicinity.

