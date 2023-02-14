SkyView
Saluda residents respond to city proposal after demanding supermarket

Saluda residents might be getting a Dollar Tree in the area.
Saluda residents might be getting a Dollar Tree in the area.(unsplash.com)
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Some Saluda residents are questioning the proposal of a Dollar Tree down the street from a Family Dollar.

The announcement comes after years of citizens demanding a supermarket in an area they’re now calling a ‘food desert.’

The same residents tell WIS they are commuting 30-plus miles for basic groceries. At least two people WIS spoke with are considering moving altogether.

Residents say they have no problem with the Dollar Tree enterprise except that it’s not enough to fulfill their grocery needs.

The Town of Saluda already houses three Dollar Generals and one Family Dollar within a one-point-two-mile radius.

“With the price of gas, like I say, it’s just rough. It’s rough on the pocketbook,” said Wayne Bryan, Ret. State Transport Police and a Saluda resident.

Bryan is one of many residents who cannot rely on local variety stores for essentials. He commutes to Batesburg-Leesville, Greenwood, and even North Augusta for groceries.

“I want the county council to listen. I want the town council to listen. Everybody that’s in a government position, that can make a difference, I want them to listen. I want them to listen for the citizens of the community. So, it will be a better community. And you won’t have to go 30 miles or an hour out the way to find a certain item,” said Bryan.

While there is a Food Lion within city limits, locals say it is not enough to accommodate a county of over 18,000 people. Mayor Matthews agreed that competition makes everything better.

“We’re in the process of trying to do some recruiting. We know we need different things. But I need things from the community as well, to make these things happen,” said Matthews, elected two months ago.

Matthews told WIS that while he cannot deny a Dollar Tree from setting up shop, he can work towards revitalizing downtown and pre-existing business to entice growth.

“I do not want [Saluda] to be a strolling metropolis. But what I do want to be is to be able to be comfortable… I want people to be able to walk out of their house and get the basic necessities right here in the Town of Saluda,” concluded Matthews.

A public hearing on the future of the proposed Dollar Tree is next Monday at Saluda Town Hall.

