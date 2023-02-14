Ridgeway shooting under investigation

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Ridgeway is under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are at the scene of a shooting on Shivers Green Rd. One person was reported shot and a suspect was arrested.

Investigators said they do not believe the public is in any danger from the incident.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

