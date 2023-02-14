SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

The new report found that American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25
Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested
Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters day 16
Two jurors in Murdaugh murder trial dismissed after testing positive for COVID, state details gruesome killings
West Columbia man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to home.
West Columbia Man arrested after allegedly having drugs delivered to his home
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights.
Lexington Police arrest narcotics trafficking suspect during traffic stop
14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a Mcdonalds in Sumter, SC.
Family mourns the loss of 14-year-old shot dead outside McDonald’s in Sumter

Latest News

Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Struggle to get aid to Turkey and Syria after massive quake
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Michigan State University shooting leaves 3 dead
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
LCSD looking to partner with I.C.E for an immigration enforcement program
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump