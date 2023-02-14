RCSD arrest man for breaking into Lower Richland High School auditorium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man for breaking into Lower Richland High School.

Investigators say around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 53-year-old Thomas Murray was found by an SRO.

The SRO assigned to the school noticed the windows to the auditorium doors had been broken out.

When he entered the auditorium, he located a man identified as Murray.

Investigators say Murray was caught on video breaking out the windows around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.12, with a metal object and going inside the building.

Also, deputies say Murray stayed inside the building until he was caught by the SRO on Monday morning.

The incident did not take place during school hours, and Murray did not have any contact with students or staff.

The suspect has been charged with 2nd-degree burglary and was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Murray was granted a $5,000 surety bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.