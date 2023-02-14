SkyView
RCSD arrest man for breaking into Lower Richland High School auditorium

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man for breaking into Lower Richland High School.

Investigators say around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 53-year-old Thomas Murray was found by an SRO.

The SRO assigned to the school noticed the windows to the auditorium doors had been broken out.

When he entered the auditorium, he located a man identified as Murray.

Investigators say Murray was caught on video breaking out the windows around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.12, with a metal object and going inside the building.

Also, deputies say Murray stayed inside the building until he was caught by the SRO on Monday morning.

The incident did not take place during school hours, and Murray did not have any contact with students or staff.

The suspect has been charged with 2nd-degree burglary and was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Murray was granted a $5,000 surety bond.

